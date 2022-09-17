Patriots Rule Out Safety For Week 2 Matchup With Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

Joshuah Bledsoe will need to wait at least one more week for his official New England Patriots debut.

The Patriots on Saturday ruled out the second-year safety for Sunday?s Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bledsoe, who also did not play in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, had been listed as questionable with a groin injury. His downgrade signifies he did not travel with the team.

The Patriots listed a total of six players as questionable for this week’s game. The other five were safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong (shoulder).

Phillips, Brown and McMillan all started against Miami, with Phillips exiting the game late in the first half. Wade and Strong both were inactive.

A team-released photo confirmed Phillips made the trip to Pittsburgh.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones was removed from the injury report Friday after dealing with a back injury and an illness earlier in the week.