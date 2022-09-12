Patriots Rumors: How Players Feel About Kendrick Bourne Not Playing

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans aren’t the only ones confused by what’s going on with Kendrick Bourne.

One of New England’s top receivers last season, Bourne hardly saw the field Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After playing zero offensive snaps in the first half, Bourne finally entered the game for New England’s final drive and promptly caught a 41-yard pass. He then exited the game and was on the sideline when Nelson Agholor fumbled away the Patriots’ hopes of a comeback in Miami.

Bourne hadn’t spoken with reporters since Aug. 15 but took questions at his locker after the game. He put the blame on himself, saying he needs to show Patriots coaches that he can be trusted.

But how does Bourne feel behind the scenes? And how do his teammates feel about this increasingly confusing situation?

Phil Perry of NBC Sports offered some insight during the network’s postgame coverage.

“This is a player who — even though, again, he was saying the right things to us after the fact in the locker room about he’s not giving the coaches what they need to see — somebody who’s frustrated, would like to play more,” Perry said. “And I can tell you his teammates — there are some that I’ve spoken to that would like to see him play more, as well. And they’re surprised they’re not seeing more of Kendrick Bourne.”

Bourne’s issues reportedly are rooted in his dismay over the way New England’s offense was overhauled during the offseason. The normally lively, energetic receiver endured a disappointing training camp in which he saw little work with the first-team offense and demonstrated clear frustration.