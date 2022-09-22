Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

Two of the Patriots’ most important players are dealing with knee injuries ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger both exited last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium with undisclosed knee ailments. Meyers after the game indicated he’d be fine, but Dugger wasn’t made available to reporters. Both players were on the field to start Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro, Mass., but later were listed as non-participants.

So, what’s the deal? Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal offered some insight in a column published Wednesday.

“I’m not worried about Meyers,” Bedard wrote. “From what I hear, he’s fine and he’ll be out there in his normal role on Sunday. Dugger is a little bit different — he’s going to likely be a game-time decision.”

Meyers and Dugger both were spotted during the media portion of Thursday’s Patriots practice. We’ll find out Thursday afternoon whether they actually participated.

Obviously, losing either would deal a significant blow to New England’s hopes of beating Baltimore. Meyers is the top receiver in the passing game and Mac Jones’ most trusted target, while Dugger is the kind of rare athlete who can keep up with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Patriots and Ravens will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.