Patriots Rumors: Yet Another Concerning Mac Jones Injury Update

At this point, Patriots fans probably should expect to see Brian Hoyer under center this Sunday.

An MRI conducted Monday reportedly confirmed that Mac Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots still haven’t offered an official update on their quarterback, who is weighing whether to get surgery. Either way, a stint on injured reserve seems likely for Jones.

And then there’s this report from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

“That means a significant tear, which was the fear,” Giardi tweeted Monday afternoon. “Team source, just now, said he’d be surprised if Jones avoids surgery, (especially) knowing it could speed up healing. We’ll see how team and player decide to play this.”

Giardi also quoted the source as saying, “Mac will do what it takes to get back, we know that.”

So, what about Jones possibly preferring surgery?

Well, sports medicine doctor Jessica Flynn, a frequent Boston Sports Journal contributor, made an interesting point in reacting to Giardi’s tweet. She referenced a 2019 Sports Illustrated story, which included this potentially pertinent information: