Patriots Rumors: New England ‘Needed’ Two Weeks Of Good Practices

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots backed themselves into a corner after their ugly preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It sounds like they might’ve found a way out of it.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Sunday quoted a New England player who was very encouraged by what the Patriots did in practice over the last two weeks. Of course, Bill Belichick’s team spent this week in Southern Florida preparing for its season opener with the Miami Dolphins.

“We had a really good last 2 weeks,” the player told Giardi. “We *needed* a really good last 2 weeks. I expect us to be efficient.”

Talked to a #Patriots player yesterday. Likes how they're trending offensively. "We had a really good last 2 weeks. We *needed* a really good last 2 weeks.i expect us to be efficient." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 11, 2022

The Patriots are 3-6 in their last nine meetings with the Dolphins, including three straight losses. New England especially has struggled in Miami, going 2-7 in its last nine visits to Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.