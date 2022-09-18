Patriots-Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Patriots and the Steelers are set for an NFL Week 2 clash at Acrisure Stadium.

New England is coming off a disappointing Week 1 effort against the Miami Dolphins, who earned a 20-7 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, started its season with a road win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mac Jones is expected to start at quarterback for the Patriots despite suffering a back injury last week and missing practice time due to an illness. Mitch Trubisky will be under center for the Steelers.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Steelers game online and on TV:

hen: Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | ParamountPlus