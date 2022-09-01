Patriots Taking This Rare Step To Prepare For Week 1 Vs. Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Playing football in the South Florida heat always is difficult, especially in September. The New England Patriots are making sure their players are as prepared as possible for this year’s trip.

The Patriots open the 2022 regular season with a visit to the Miami Dolphins next Sunday. Rather than fly down on Friday or Saturday, as is customary, head coach Bill Belichick chose to depart from New England next Tuesday, instead. The Patriots will practice in the Miami area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

How unusual is this arrangement? Very.

Though the Patriots often stay on the road between consecutive West Coast matchups — they’re expected to do so this season when they visit Arizona and Las Vegas in Weeks 14 and 15 — arriving this early for a season opener is a rarity. It shows how much value Belichick, who has preached patience and downplayed the early portion of New England’s schedule, is placing on this game.

But Patriots players, who just spent a week training in the Las Vegas desert and endured multiple sweltering practice days in training camp, believe the plan is a smart one.

“It’s going to be very important to go down there early to get the guys who haven’t been in the league and haven’t played in Miami accustomed to the weather,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who played his first four NFL seasons in Miami, said before Thursday’s practice. “So going down there however many days we’re going down early is going to be great for guys to get acclimated to the heat. It’s either going to be a hot one or it’s going to be raining, so it’s very important to get down there early.”

Veteran cornerback Jalen Mills expects a “different” heat in Florida, even if the temperatures might not be significantly higher than the ones in Foxboro.