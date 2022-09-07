Patriots To Miss Playoffs? It’s Becoming Growing Consensus

NESN Logo Sign In

For all the hot takes getting thrown out by NFL media members this week, they seem to be in agreement on one.

It’s becoming the growing consensus that the New England Patriots will watch the playoffs from home this season. Peter King believes that as well as ESPN analyst Matt Bowen. Those on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show, which includes a former Patriot, are on the same wavelength, too.

Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Jason McCourty, who played in New England from 2018-20, gave their playoff picks on Tuesday and while they had varying opinions on what teams will make up the postseason field, they had one thing in common: The Patriots won’t be among the playoff teams.

McCourty comically discussed how he thinks the Patriots are completely overmatched by the Buffalo Bills, while also giving his brother, Devin, who is New England’s top safety, a good-natured ribbing along the way.

“I talked to him this weekend and he’s in year 13 and I wished him well, but it was just like, ‘Bro, you’re in a division with Buffalo,'” McCourty said. “They just got better and they beat the breaks off them last year. It was tough. That’s my brother, I love him. I’m going to go up there and support them when they have a loss to Buffalo. But Buffalo’s winning that division.”

Forget about winning the AFC East, McCourty didn’t even have the Patriot taking one of the three wild card spots in the conference. McCourty picked the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers as the AFC’s wild card teams.