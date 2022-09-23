Patriots Vs. Ravens Week 3 Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are finally back in Foxboro for the home opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s been a mixed bag through two weeks for both teams, and Bill Belichick’s team is hoping it can build some momentum in its first game at Gillette Stadium this season. The Patriots got into the win column by outlasting the Steelers last week in a slugfest, but the Ravens present a very different challenge this week.

Baltimore, meanwhile, wants to bounce back following an extremely disappointing Week 2 loss. John Harbaugh and company built a huge lead at home against Miami only for the Dolphins to storm all the way back and steal a wild one.

The Patriots are in an unfamiliar position of being a home underdog, as Baltimore opened as 3-point favorites but have been bet down to 2.5 as of Friday.

Here’s what bettors should know before placing their Week 3 wagers with odds and props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

(-2.5) Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Total: Over/under 40

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium; Foxboro, Mass.

BETTING TRENDS TO KNOW

The betting market is still struggling to figure out these new Patriots. New England is 0-3-1 against the spread in its last four games overall. They’ve been a bad bet early in the season, too, going 1-3-1 ATS in their last five September games. We mentioned the rarity of the Patriots catching points at home, and the historical trends do indicate that’s a valuable proposition. New England’s 15-4 ATS record as a home dog under Belichick looks notable. The obvious caveat? Fifteen of those games came with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Patriots covered 12 of those 15 games, and they’re just 3-2 ATS without Brady in those spots.