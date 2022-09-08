Rams Vs. Bills Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

After seven long months, the NFL is back to take over the airwaves with the season opener at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in a Week 1 clash that might feel more like a playoff matchup. The Rams will celebrate the Super Bowl title they won on the same field back in February with a pregame ceremony scheduled by the team.

For those interested in placing a wager on the game, the Bills currently are viewed as a 2.5-point road favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total has dropped a half point and now is set at over/under 52 points. You can view how the public is betting on the contest here.

Here’s how to watch the Rams-Bills Week 1 game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network