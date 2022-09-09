Rays Reportedly Getting Boost With This Return Amid AL Wild Card Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The Rays have won eight of their last 10 games heading into Thursday, but their spot in the postseason is nowhere near guaranteed. Luckily for Tampa Bay, they could see their young slugger return to the team.

Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reported shortstop Wander Franco is on track to be activated from the injured list before the Rays’ series against the Yankees on Friday in New York.

Franco had a strong showing in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday night. He went 3-for-5 and played nine innings at shortstop.

The 21-year-old broke the hamate bone in his right hand on a swing on July 9 and was placed on the injured list after surgery. After a few delays, it looks like Franco is ready for a return.

Prior to being placed on the IL, Franco batted .260 with five homers, 23 RBIs and a .704 OPS in 58 games. While Taylor Walls has been a suitable replacement for Rays, Tampa Bay could use Franco’s bat as it holds a 1.5 game lead in the American League Wild Card race with AL East rival Baltimore Orioles hoping to make a surge.