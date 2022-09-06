Red Sox Announce One-Year Extension Of Kiké Hernández

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday announced the organization has agreed to a one-year extension with Kiké Hernández. He will be under contract with the Red Sox through the 2023 campaign.

Hernández has been limited to 68 games this season due to an injury experience he called “traumatizing.”

Reports from multiple media outlets surfaced Monday night sharing the deal to keep Hernández in Boston. The reports indicated Hernández will earn $10 million for the one-year extension, though the Red Sox did not announce contract details.

Hernández, 31, has played 202 games for Boston since signing with club prior to the 2021 season. He’s showcased his versatility with 144 starts in center field, 47 at second base and five at shortstop during his tenure. Among American League center fielders with at more than 500 innings the last two seasons, Hernández ranks fourth with 16 defensive runs saved, per the team.

Hernández has recorded a .239 batting average and .734 OPS during his 889 plate appearances in Boston.