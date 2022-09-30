Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Jarren Duran Leading Off In MLB Return

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been over a month since Jarren Duran played for the Red Sox, but the 26-year-old outfielder will lead off and start in center field Friday night when Boston faces the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The Red Sox recalled Duran before the series opener north of the border. As you might recall, Duran missed a series in Toronto earlier this season because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. He since has received the jab, though, and replaces reliever Kaleb Ort on Boston’s active roster, with the latter being placed on the restricted list Friday.

Duran last suited up for Boston on Aug. 26, after which he was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester amid a tumultuous season at the major league level. He’s slashing .220/.283/.365 with three home runs, 17 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 57 games (219 plate appearances) with the Red Sox in 2022. At Triple-A, Duran posted a .283/.349/.491 line with 10 homers, 38 RBIs and 18 steals in 68 games (307 plate appearances).

Duran, who entered the year as a top-100 prospect, will be joined in Boston’s outfield Friday by Abraham Almonte and Alex Verdugo. Tommy Pham and Kiké Hernández will retreat to the bench, with Christian Arroyo drawing the start at second base and batting ninth.

Friday’s first pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch all of the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 6 p.m.

The full lineups for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays are below.

BOSTON RED SOX (75-81)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Abraham Almonte, LF

Reese McGuire, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B