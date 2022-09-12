Red Sox Claim Versatile Infielder Off Waivers From Rival Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox do not play a game Monday, but the organization wasn’t totally inactive on its day off before Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox claimed Yu Chang off waivers from the American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays, per a club announcement shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Boston becomes the fourth team Chang has spent time with in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. The 27-year-old has appeared in 58 games this year between the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Rays, owning a combined .216 batting average with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Chang, who signed with Cleveland as a non-drafted free agent in 2013, will bring defensive versatility to the Red Sox. Per the team announcement, the Taiwan native has started 46 games at first base, 37 at third, 30 at second and 14 at shortstop since breaking into the big leagues in 2019.

To make room for Chang on the 40-man roster, Boston designed outfielder Jaylin Davis for assignment. Davis, who the Red Sox claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in late April, appeared in 12 games for Boston and collected eight hits in 24 at-bats. Most of Davis’ playing time with the organization has been in Worcester, where the 28-year-old has played 86 Triple-A games.

The Red Sox have 21 games remaining on their regular-season schedule.