Red Sox Dealt Tough Injury News Regarding Tanner Houck

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck might not make it back on the mound for the Boston Red Sox this season.

The right-hander reliever’s campaign could be coming to a premature end due to a back injury. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers that the team is shutting Houck down and there’s a “good chance” he’ll miss the final month of the regular season, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith and The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Houck was initially placed on the injured list on Aug. 9 due to lower back inflammation and seemed to be trending toward a comeback two weeks ago when Cora and Houck both had an optimistic update on his recovery.

But that’s obviously not the case anymore. Pushing through the ailment is something Houck did at the outset of the injury and the Red Sox presumably don’t want to risk his health with only 31 games remaining and with Boston eight games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Houck began the season as a starter before being converted into Boston’s closer due to the team’s bullpen woes. Houck proved successful in his adopted role, recording eight saves in nine chances. He also has posted a 5-4 record this season and a 3.15 ERA while also striking out 56 batters in 60 innings pitched.

Houck being sidelined for an extended period of time continues to illustrate the tough injury luck the Red Sox have had this season with a number of players winding up on the IL and staying there for a while.

The Red Sox will look to make a last-ditch attempt at a playoff push when they open up a four-game series with the Rangers on Thursday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, with NESN 360.