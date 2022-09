NESN Logo Sign In

Once again, the Boston Red Sox were unable to complete a sweep.

The Red Sox dropped the second game of the two-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, losing 5-1 to split the series.

Boston manager Alex Cora discussed the team’s tough loss as well as Connor Seabold’s start following the game.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.