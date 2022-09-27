Red Sox Fans Will Appreciate Nathan Eovaldi’s Reason For Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi is about to become a free agent, perhaps the final opportunity in his career to maximize his earning potential. Yet, the Red Sox pitcher insists on taking the ball a couple of more times in seemingly meaningless games.

Boston has been eliminated from playoff contention already, but Eovaldi believes he owes it to Red Sox fans to get back on the mound for what might be his final starts at Fenway Park. That’s despite shoulder inflammation that has kept him out more than a month — with a potentially massive payday waiting this winter.

“It means so much just to be able to finish the season healthy and be able to do so throwing in front of our fans,” Eovaldi told The Boston Globe. “I feel like we owe that to them.”

The season obviously hasn’t gone the way Eovaldi hoped. He has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. In many ways, his 2022 campaign has been a microcosm for the Red Sox in general.

“Given the struggles we had all season,” he added, “it’s important to show (the fans) that we’re going out there and not giving in.”

The 32-year-old is expected to make a start against Baltimore next week and another against Tampa Bay before the season ends.

It’s a pretty cool gesture by Eovaldi and hopefully one that’s reciprocated by the Fenway crowd. If he’s healthy enough to make a couple more turns, then he probably isn’t in jeopardy of further hurting himself. But given his injury history and age, it’s no guarantee. It might not be the biggest risk he’s ever taken with his arm, but it’s certainly a risk.