Red Sox Injuries: Updates Provided On Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez

It appears as though the only thing that can stop the Boston Red Sox’s injury woes will be the end of the season.

The Red Sox saw yet another star player leave a game Tuesday, with shortstop Xander Bogaerts being removed from Boston’s 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays with back spasms. His departure came on the same day that fellow slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from the lineup with back tightness. Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided updates on the two All-Stars following the game.

“(Bogaerts has) back spasms. He came in the sixth inning and told us he was locked up,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ll stay away from him tomorrow and then we’ll see how he feels for Friday.

“… (Martinez was) just a little bit tight. He’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

While not all good news, the return of Martinez is a positive development after a three-day stretch without having him in the lineup. Swapping two of the better bats in the lineup isn’t ideal for the Red Sox, however, with Bogaerts heading out as he is coming off one of the best week-long stretches in his career — being named American League Player of the Week.

The Red Sox will look to bounce back with Martinez and without Bogaerts on Wednesday from Tropicana Field. First pitch against the Rays is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and you can catch the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage with NESN 360.