Red Sox Make Series Of Roster Moves Before Finale Vs. Rangers

The Red Sox had some business to take care of before Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Boston made a total of five roster moves before the matinee matchup at Fenway Park. The most noteworthy was a promotion for first baseman Triston Casas, a 2018 first-round pick by the Red Sox who is ranked as the organization’s second-best prospect. To make room for Casas on the active roster, Boston optioned Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester.

The remaining three moves announced Sunday all involved the club’s pitching staff. Kutter Crawford was placed on the 15-day injured list — retroactive to Sept. 1 — due to a right shoulder impingement, while Tanner Houck, who’s dealing with a back issue, was transferred to the 60-day IL. Right-hander Josh Winckowski, meanwhile, was recalled from Worcester.

Another victory over the Rangers would seal a four-game sweep for the Red Sox and extend their win streak to five. NESN’s full coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.