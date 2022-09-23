Red Sox Notes: Aaron Judge Non-Home Run Biggest Highlight In Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees defeated the rival Boston Red Sox to clinch a spot in the 2022 postseason. Despite that, all the talk is revolving around Aaron Judge’s non-home run.

Locked in a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning, needing just one more home run to tie Roger Maris’ American League home run record, Judge had the chance to make history and walk off the Red Sox.

On a 2-2 pitch from Matt Barnes, Judge crushed a fastball 404 feet to center field, convincing the world he had just done it. Unfortunately for the hopeful viewers, he did not, with Kiké Hernández camping under it on the warning track.

Aaron Judge had everyone shook after NEARLY hitting HR no. 61 ? pic.twitter.com/2DSWRRwQ9T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2022

The flyout came off Judge’s bat at 113 miles per hour at a 35-degree launch angle. Those numbers indicate it would have been a home run in 13-of-30 MLB stadiums. The Yankees ended up winning the ballgame anyway, but people were still focused on Judge postgame, including manager Aaron Boone.

“I thought it would’ve been pretty showy to drop it off at Monument Park out there,” Boon said, per SNY Yankees video.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was less than amused by the ordeal.