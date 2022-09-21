Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Points To Key Moment For Brayan Bello

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox hope to close out the season on a high note, and they’ve done a good job winning five of their last eight games.

That includes Tuesday’s victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The win gave starting pitcher Brayan Bello his second of his major league career. The right hander gave up one run off eight hits, and manager Alex Cora was, once again, impressed by the 23-year-old.

“Did a good job. I know those two guys got six hits out of the eight and they put pressure on him, but he made some pitches, some swings and misses,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s still learning. He’s getting better.”

Bello struggled during his first few outings but has gained confidence as of late. He had five strikeouts and only walked two batters against the Reds, but Bello was caught in a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the second inning with no outs. The Red Sox No. 1 pitching prospect then struck out two batters and forced a grounder to end the inning.

Then in the bottom of the third inning, Bello gave up a home run to TJ Friedl and walked Jonathan India. Cora noted a key moment during that situation.

“Early in the season, it was about contact, getting ahead in the strike zone and all that, and now, he understands that he has to make pitches,” Cora said. “He doesn’t get ahead of himself. I think there was a great visit by Kiké (Hernández), Xander (Bogaerts) and Raffy in one of the at-bats. And we got a groundball double play right after that, and that’s what it’s all about, see what’s going on, and react to it and help your teammates. And that visit there was huge for us.”

