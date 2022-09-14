Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Sees Triston Casas’ Impact Despite Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lineup fell victim to their bullpen yet again Tuesday, but there were a few positives to be taken from their series-opening loss to the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox offense put six runs on the board Tuesday and displayed a level of power that hasn’t been seen throughout the majority of the 2022 season. Triston Casas, Reese McGuire and Xander Bogaerts all went deep off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, staging multiple attempts at pulling away from the daunting New York lineup. Though it didn’t end up happening for Boston, manager Alex Cora recognized the strides that are being taken by his team in a lost season — specifically by Casas.

“It’s funny, because when he was taking (batting practice), I was like, ‘Oh, this his the first actually regular day for him at Fenway,’ Show up early, do his routine, take batting practice out there and he was hitting balls over the wall,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was impressive. He put (together) some good at bats, you know, good all around the ballgame. Good job at first (base), stole second (base) — the first one all year he says. He’s a good player and that’s a good pitcher over there and he puts on quality at-bats.”

Casas himself was asked about the home run following the game. Coming in his first at-bat against the Yankees, off of Gerrit Cole and being his first at Fenway Park, the 22-year old admitted it was special.

“It was pretty awesome,” Casas told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… I was trying to stay short, I knew I didn’t have to do much. I was just trying to get that run in. I was just trying to stay on top of the ball and hit a single, so I’m going to try to apply that approach more often.”

Given the way 2022 has ended up for Boston, any sort of glimmer of hope would serve them well as they face an uncertain offseason. Casas is doing his best at becoming that glimmer.

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game: