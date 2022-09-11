Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Thinks Rich Hill Could Pitch In MLB Forever

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received a throwback pitching performance from 42-year-old Rich Hill, which set the tone for a dominant outing from the pitching staff against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon.

Boston won the game 1-0 after just seven total hits in the game from both sides. Cora was quite complimentary of his aging starter.

“He battled, he made pitches when he had to, you know big strikeout on (Ryan) Mountcastle there and flip the ball to the bullpen,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Hill mixed his tempo and velocity like a magician, even featuring a 68 mph slider for a strike, Cora spoke about Hill’s longevity and ability to perform at the highest level for as long as he wants.

“The craft of pitching,” Cora said. That’s why I do believe he can pitch until whenever he wants to or his family lets him. You see physically he stays in great shape. He’s on top of the craft.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Orioles

— Trevor Story was pulled from the game in the seventh inning after injuring his ankle upon running to first base during a double play he hit into. Cora gave no update but said the injury occurred upon contact with the bag.