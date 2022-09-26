Red Sox Notes: Boston Eliminated From Postseason With Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees clinched a series-sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Unfortunately for New York Yankees fans, they did so in the most boring way possible.

New York took home a 2-0 victory in a rain-shortened game that lasted just six innings. All-in-all, the two offenses combined for two runs on seven total hits, striking out a total of nine times. Though there wasn’t a ton of game to begin with, there was one moment from the loss that encapsulated the 2022 Red Sox season in one play.

Trailing by just one run, Rob Refsnyder dropped a routine fly ball to score the Yankees’ second run on the last ball that was put in play in the shortened game. Normally as sure handed as they come, Refsnyder lost the ball in the rain and the lights before booting it and allowing Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera to score. While you could look at the elements for an excuse, the fact of the matter is the ball was catchable (99% catchable, according to ESPN’s broadcast) and booting it came down to a lack of being able to overcome some adversity.

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— The Red Sox were officially eliminated from postseason contention with Sunday’s loss. Boston manager Alex Cora spoke about the elimination postgame.

“Disappointed. Not ironic, but look at this, it’s kind of like our season. We felt we had a good team coming into the season and we just didn’t perform,” Cora said postgame, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “We were very inconsistent in a lot of aspects in the game and we’ve just got to get better.”

— Brayan Bello topped out at 99.4 mph with his four-seam fastball, the fastest pitch of his major league career.