Red Sox Notes: Boston Starting To Play More ‘Relaxed’ Down Stretch

The Red Sox might not have postseason play in their future, but they’re helping out other teams down the stretch.

Boston’s win over the Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday put a damper on Baltimore’s playoff hopes, and it clinched a playoff spot for the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the Red Sox are more focused on ending the season a good note rather than play spoiler.

“We’re not thinking about that stuff,” J.D. Martinez told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’re just kind of having fun. It’s been a grind of a year. We’re in September. We know we’re not going to be in October. We’re just trying to make the best of it right now, honestly.”

The designated hitter came through in the clutch for Boston with a two-run home run to put it ahead, 5-3, and give Martinez his 14th dinger of the season.

“I always say, you’re always happy when you’re hitting, just that, honestly,” Martinez said. “Just trying to make the best of it. We only have a couple games left, and we’re all trying to have fun, and keep things loose in the clubhouse and keep things loose in the dugout. I feel like we’re honestly playing more relaxed.”

The Red Sox hope to finish the season on a good note, and there are plenty of milestones to hit in the last stretch of the regular season.

