Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Bullpen Picks Up Nick Pivetta In Big Way

The offense of the Boston Red Sox was front and center during a 9-1 win Friday night over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

But Boston’s bullpen, especially its second-tier relievers, delivered an unheralded performance that was also key to coming out on top.

Forced into action earlier than expected due to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta exiting after the third stanza due to a left calf contusion, five Red Sox relievers stepped up and combined to throw six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and only one walk.

Pivetta was certainly appreciative of that effort with Tyler Danish, Matt Strahm, Ryan Brasier, Kaleb Ort and Eduard Bazardo keeping the Rangers offense at bay.

“It was pretty frustrating,” Pivetta told reporters of having to come out of the game early, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I felt pretty good tonight. Me and (catcher Connor) Wong were really gelling together really well early. It’s just unfortunate. It’s part of the game. It is what it is. The bullpen came in and picked me up big time.”

Danish came on in relief of Pivetta following his injury, and for Danish, it was his first appearance with the Red Sox since July 6. The right-hander, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday with Zack Kelly going on the paternity list, yielded just one hit and ended up earning the win.

Strahm went the longest out of any reliever, tossing two scoreless frames before Brasier, Ort and Bazardo came in with plenty of breathing room thanks to the Red Sox scoring six runs over the fourth and fifth innings.