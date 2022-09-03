Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Bullpen Picks Up Nick Pivetta In Big Way

The offense of the Boston Red Sox was front and center during a 9-1 win Friday night over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.
But Boston’s bullpen, especially its second-tier relievers, delivered an unheralded performance that was also key to coming out on top.
Forced into action earlier than expected due to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta exiting after the third stanza due to a left calf contusion, five Red Sox relievers stepped up and combined to throw six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and only one walk.
Pivetta was certainly appreciative of that effort with Tyler Danish, Matt Strahm, Ryan Brasier, Kaleb Ort and Eduard Bazardo keeping the Rangers offense at bay.
“It was pretty frustrating,” Pivetta told reporters of having to come out of the game early, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I felt pretty good tonight. Me and (catcher Connor) Wong were really gelling together really well early. It’s just unfortunate. It’s part of the game. It is what it is. The bullpen came in and picked me up big time.”
Danish came on in relief of Pivetta following his injury, and for Danish, it was his first appearance with the Red Sox since July 6. The right-hander, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday with Zack Kelly going on the paternity list, yielded just one hit and ended up earning the win.
Strahm went the longest out of any reliever, tossing two scoreless frames before Brasier, Ort and Bazardo came in with plenty of breathing room thanks to the Red Sox scoring six runs over the fourth and fifth innings.
While it was a strong performance from the Red Sox bullpen, it was also much-needed since manager Alex Cora went to his relievers early in the series opener after Rich Hill only lasted four innings.
“The bullpen did an amazing job,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Danish and (Strahm). Brasier threw the ball well. We stayed away from some guys and we’ll be ready for tomorrow.”
Here are more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Rangers game:
— It certainly was a night to remember for Wong. The Red Sox catcher, who was just called up with the rosters expanding on Sept. 1, crushed the first home run of his major league career with a two-run shot well over the Green Monster in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 26-year-old had been on an absolute hitting tear with Worcester Red Sox, belting nine homers in his last 16 games at the Triple-A level.
“That one, it was a good swing,” Cora said. “He’s got some pop. Last year he hit a home run in spring training straight center that I was like impressed. Last year he lost some weight during the season, so down there in Triple-A and now he looks a lot stronger than last year. He’s been swinging the bat well. Catching up with fastballs.”
— The bottom three hitters in the Red Sox lineup — Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo and Wong — combined to drive in six runs in the win with each recording two RBIs.
— Rafael Devers ended an 0-for-24 hitless skid in the late innings in the series opener against the Rangers with two key doubles, and he looked like his All-Star self again Friday. The slugging third baseman reached base four times via two hits and two walks while also driving in a run.
“I don’t know what (was) going on,” Devers said of his slump through a translator, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Back in August, I feel I was making good swings but I wasn’t hitting the ball. I think every ballplayer goes through lows, and can get frustrated and we just need to deal with it. Sooner or later, we’ll get out of it.”
— The Red Sox look for another win over the Rangers on Saturday with their four-game set continuing from Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, with NESN 360.