Red Sox Notes: Connor Seabold Shows Encouraging Signs In Return

Connor Seabold’s return to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds didn’t come with the best fortune.

The right-handed pitcher, who made his first start for the Red Sox since July 8, cruised through the first four innings before a lot of weak contact led to a three-run fifth inning, which put the Reds over the top and on their way to a 5-1 win at Great American Ball Park.

Seabold’s outing was done after that frame as in the five innings pitched he surrendered four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one. But in just his fourth career start at the big-league level, Red Sox manager Alex Cora liked what he saw out of the 26-year-old.

“It was good, man,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Good fastball, good off-speed pitches. The slider was better than what I remember early in the season. It was bad luck. A lot of, I think it was 85 mph off the bat (hits). … You cannot control that. You can control attacking the zone, and he did a good job with that.”

Seabold got off to a strong start against the Reds and showed encouraging signs of improvement after he was sent down to Triple-A Worcester in July. Seabold struck out the side in the bottom of the first as he registered swings-and-misses that he wasn’t getting during his first stint with the club.

“I don’t know what the (velocities) were, but it felt like it was coming out good,” Seabold told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “… Overall, I thought the stuff was good, I thought the locations were good. Just got beat a couple of times.”

Seabold’s outing did come with some blemishes as he issued four wild pitches, which tied the franchise record for most in a single game with Daisuke Matsuzaka and Milt Gaston, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.