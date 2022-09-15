Red Sox Notes: How J.D. Martinez Review ‘Sums Up’ Boston’s Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees completed the two-game sweep over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday after defensive miscues and a key eighth-inning review that went against Boston.

The Bronx Bombers jumped out to a lead in the fifth inning thanks to Gleyber Torres’ “Little League home run” that was created after a few miscues capped off by catcher Connor Wong’s throw that went behind Kike Hernández, who filled in for Christian Arroyo at first baseman while he attempted to cut off Alex Verdugo’s throw.

“We had opportunities offensively, too, we didn’t cash in,” manager Alex Cora told reporters on Boston’s performance Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We had first and second, no outs. We didn’t score. We had bases loaded, we didn’t score. We haven’t played bad defense in a while, but still, we were in the game in the eighth, then we couldn’t make plays in the ninth, and that was it.”

Despite the errors, as Cora said, the Red Sox remained in distance for a comeback. Xander Bogaerts helped load the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Rafael Devers forced an error to cut the Yankees lead to two runs. J.D. Martinez appeared to have brought in a third run to cut the game to 4-3. However, after a replay review, it was determined the Boston designated hitter was just short of the first base bag, thus completing the double play and ending the inning.

Btm 8th – @Yankees challenge call that J.D. Martinez is safe at 1B; call overturned, the batter-runner's foot was short of the base when the ball contacted the interior of the fielder's glove, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/SNzjxCxBfP — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) September 15, 2022

“That kind of sums up our season right there, right?” Cora said of the Martinez play. “Just short, throughout the season. He was hustling, just missed. That’s all he has there. It’s not a lack of effort. It’s the other way around. Gleyber, who turned it, he did a good job of stretching to second and finished the play. Marwin stretched, and that was a good one. Kind of sums up everything, just short.”

