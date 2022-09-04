Red Sox Notes: How Triston Casas Felt About ‘Surreal’ MLB Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas made the most of his Major League Baseball debut Sunday while impressing Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the Boston fans who long waited for his arrival.

Casas, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday prior to Boston’s series finale against the Texas Rangers, recorded his first big league hit and made a handful of impressive defensive plays. The 2018 first-round pick acknowledged how his first MLB appearance lived up to the hype.

“Yeah, stepping out on the field for the first inning was pretty surreal,” Casas told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the Red Sox earned a 5-2 victory over the Rangers. “Getting the two ground balls out of the way and then making contact my first at bat, that was pretty cool.”

Casas made contact in all four of his at-bats Sunday. In his first plate appearance during the four-run first inning, he drove a pitch from Texas starter Dane Dunning into deep right, a long fly that flirted with the right-field wall.

“I’m actually surprised it went as far as it did,” Casas said postgame, as seen on NESN. “I got it off the end of the bat. I guess I was a little excited, a little antsy, pulled it a bit. But yeah, that first at-bat I didn’t even feel my body so I’m glad I even made contact.”

His first hit came on an infield single to the shortstop in the fifth inning.

“I was really satisfied,” Casas told Webster. “I stayed in there against the lefty with two strikes, took a good approach and used the other part of the field. Yeah, just went in there tried to be aggressive early in the count, figured they would try to challenge me. Not exactly how I imagined getting my first hit, but I’ll take them any way they come.”