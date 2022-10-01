Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Added To Innings Lead Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense and pitching had absolutely no answer for the Toronto Blue Jays amid their scoreless defeat on Friday at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah, who took the mound with a 2-0 record and 1.35 ERA in three previous outings against the Red Sox, delivered yet another dominant showing for Toronto. The 24-year-old American League All-Star pitcher set the tone with six shutout innings, limiting the Boston lineup to just two hits — both singles — while totaling four strikeouts en route to his 16th win of the season.

Boston’s starter Nick Pivetta took the mound and delivered a sneaky quality start against Toronto’s power bat-filled lineup. The 29-year-old veteran right-hander allowed three earned runs off six hits while walking three and striking out one.

“I think the fastball toward the end was good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I felt like, the whole night he wasn’t able to have his curveball and he was limited. Gave us five, grinded, but I think today, as far as command, that was off. He gave us like 10 straight good ones. … He struggled early and has been on and off the last month and a half, two months.”

With the start — Pivetta’s 32nd of the season — the six-year veteran pitcher added to his team lead in innings pitched this season. Pivetta is the only starting rotation arm with the Red Sox on Opening Day to not endure an injured list stint this year. Pivetta reached 175 2/3 innings pitched in his third campaign with the Red Sox.

“I think I was subpar,” Pivetta told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage, “I threw some good sliders, was able to make some pitches later which were good, but just a couple got away from me today. … This year has been up and down against them (Blue Jays) — mostly negatives against the AL East all year round, but doesn’t change my process, doesn’t change my belief in myself. Go out there and compete and do the best I can every single time and if the chips fall my way, it works. If they don’t, it is what it is.”

However, Pivetta left on an optimistic note with just five games remaining and one start for him before the 2022 season officially reaches its end.