Red Sox Notes: Triston Casas Makes Boston First Baseman History

Triston Casas had shown what he can do defensively in his debut, but on Tuesday night, he showed why he’s deserving of the hype.

The Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect hit a two-run home run in Boston’s 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Tommy Pham added in a two-run homer of his own in the eighth inning, but Casas was the lone bright spot for Boston. The first baseman, again, showed off his defensive prowess, turning a Yandy Diaz grounder into a double play in the bottom of the eighth inning.

But it was his first major league home run that put him in the record books. Casas, 22, became the youngest Red Sox first baseman to hit a home run since George Scott on Sept. 6, 1966, according to Boston Sports Info.

“Yeah, good at-bat,” manager Alex Cora told reporters on Casas’ homer, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Three-two, he covered a pitch up in the zone and he got it out of the ballpark. You see the quality of the at-bats. He knows the strike zone. I know he struck out a few times today, but they’re deep counts, stay away from certain areas. This is what he is. He’s a guy that understands the strike zone, and he’s gonna keep learning.”

In just three games, Casas has shown a lot of promise to Boston fans. Cora and his Red Sox teammates have been impressed with his poise and understanding of the game, and teams have attempted to try to rattle the 22-year-old.

“You see it, he spread out, he uses the whole field,” Cora said on Casas’ defensive performance. “It’s a good learning experience. That’s a good pitching staff, and he’s gonna see that the rest of the month. We play the Rays, and Baltimore, and the (New York) Yankees and Toronto. It’s a good introduction to the AL East, and he’s gonna learn a lot this month.”

