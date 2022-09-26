Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo will return to the Red Sox’s starting lineup Monday night as Boston hosts the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Devers and Verdugo were absent from the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, but they’ll slot back in at third base and right field, respectively, as Connor Seabold takes the ball versus the O’s.

Tommy Pham will take a seat Monday, with Rob Refsnyder and Abraham Almonte joining Verdugo in the Red Sox’s outfield. Refsnyder will patrol left field, with Almonte handling center field. Kiké Hernández will move to the infield and play second base.

Reese McGuire will be behind the plate as Seabold makes his fifth start of the season for Boston. Seabold allowed four earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk over five innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. He suffered the loss in that contest and still is searching for his first major league victory.

The Red Sox officially were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s 2-0, rain-shortened loss to the Yankees. They still have 10 games remaining on the schedule, though, and certainly would like to end on a high note as they look toward 2023.

Boston has three games with the Toronto Blue Jays and three with the Tampa Bay Rays in addition to its four games against the Orioles. First pitch Monday night from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage.

The full lineups for Red Sox vs. Orioles are below.