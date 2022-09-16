Red Sox Outright Jeurys Familia; Pitcher Now MLB Free Agent

Familia struggled mightily with the Red Sox

The Jeurys Familia era officially is over.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday announced they outrighted the pitcher off the roster and he elected to become a free agent.

Familia joined the Red Sox in August when he signed a minor league deal with the club and it didn’t take long before he made his debut with Boston. But it went anything but successful.

Through 10 appearances, Familia amassed a 6.10 ERA, 1-2 record across 10 1/3 innings pitched. He told reporters after Tuesday’s extra-inning loss to the New York Yankees — in which he gave up the game-winning hit to Gleyber Torres — that he had been designated for assignment.

Familia now is free to sign with any big league club, but it’s hard to imagine a team taking a flyer on him this late in the season.

