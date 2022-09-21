Red Sox Place Garrett Whitlock On IL, Recall Pitcher From Worcester

Connor Seabold has an 11.91 ERA in three starts with Boston this season

1 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday they recalled Connor Seabold from Triple-A Worcester after placing Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list.

Whitlock’s season is over as he will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to repair a right hip impingement, confirming previous reports. Whitlock last pitched Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals. He went 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 31 appearances (nine starts) this season.

Seabold, 26, made 19 starts for Worcester this year. The right-hander went 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 86 2/3 innings. Seabold previously made three starts for the Red Sox, compiling an 11.91 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox return to the diamond Wednesday night with their second of two games against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it following an hour of pregame on NESN.

