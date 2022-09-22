Red Sox Move Trevor Story To Injured List, Recall Bobby Dalbec

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec has returned to Boston, but that doesn’t spell good news for Trevor Story.

The Red Sox on Thursday recalled Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester. The infielder was optioned to the WooSox in August after Triston Casas was brought up to the big-league club.

But a player won’t be going back to Worcester, as the Red Sox also announced they had placed Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 19. Story has been dealing with a heel contusion and has not played since Sept. 11. It’s been a disappointing debut season with the Red Sox for the second baseman, who also dealt with a wrist injury earlier this year.

As for Dalbec, he recently received high praise from WooSox manager Chad Tracy for handling his option like a “true pro.” He has hit .250 with five home runs and eight RBIs in 13 games with Worcester since being optioned.

The Red Sox open up a four-game series with the New York Yankees on Thursday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.