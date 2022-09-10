Red Sox Prospect Sets Double-A Portland Franchise Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect David Hamilton has been stealing bases all season and he swiped a Double-A Portland franchise record Saturday.

With his incendiary speed, the 24-year-old infielder recorded his 65th stolen base in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, surpassing Julio Ramirez’s mark of 64 set in 1999. Hamilton notched the feat with relative ease as he went into second standing up to register the record-breaking steal, which you can watch here:

Congrats to @D_Ham27! @MiLB pic.twitter.com/WaG5xBRlfs — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 10, 2022

Hamilton even posed for a picture with the base following Portland’s 4-3 win.

On Field of Dreams day at Hadlock Field, David Hamilton set a new franchise record stealing his 65th base, surpassing Julio Ramirez?s mark of 64 set in 1999. #DreamAchievedd pic.twitter.com/xeaQL5x0Oj — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 10, 2022

Hamilton’s performance wasn’t limited to just the stolen base. The left-handed leadoff hitter went 3-for-5 in the game and provided a key three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Sea Dogs the lead for good.

The Red Sox acquired Hamilton this past offseason along with prospect Alex Binelas and Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.