Red Sox Prospect Sets Double-A Portland Franchise Record

Boston Red Sox prospect David Hamilton has been stealing bases all season and he swiped a Double-A Portland franchise record Saturday.
With his incendiary speed, the 24-year-old infielder recorded his 65th stolen base in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, surpassing Julio Ramirez’s mark of 64 set in 1999. Hamilton notched the feat with relative ease as he went into second standing up to register the record-breaking steal, which you can watch here:
Hamilton even posed for a picture with the base following Portland’s 4-3 win.
Hamilton’s performance wasn’t limited to just the stolen base. The left-handed leadoff hitter went 3-for-5 in the game and provided a key three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Sea Dogs the lead for good.
The Red Sox acquired Hamilton this past offseason along with prospect Alex Binelas and Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.
There’s certainly no question about Hamilton’s elite speed, but he’s still a work in progress from an offensive standpoint. He’s batting .236 with 12 homers and 40 RBIs.
Hamilton’s quickness is remarkable, though, as he has 117 stolen bases in the minors since last year. He can add to that total and pad his record a little bit more with Portland still having six games remaining in the regular season.