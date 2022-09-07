Red Sox Reportedly Make Roster Move Before Rays Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are making a roster move before facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in the series finale at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox are expected to elevate outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Worcester, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham and WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Almonte will replace Franchy Cordero, according to those reports, with Cordero being moved to the 60-day injured list appearing likely.

Cordero suffered an ankle sprain during the fifth inning of Monday’s series opener in Tampa Bay. He was carted off the field and did not play Tuesday.

Almonte, who has played in 440 major league games during his nine-year career, has not made his way into the Boston lineup after being acquired at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 33-year-old has played 32 games in Worcester with a .291 batting average and 1.005 OPS in 110 at-bats.

The Red Sox will try to avoid a series sweep of the Rays on Wednesday with Nick Pivetta getting the ball for Boston. You can watch the contest with NESN 360, as first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage.