Red Sox Reportedly Released Veteran Reliever In Surprise Move

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made somewhat of a surprising move Sunday, releasing a veteran reliever who was a serviceable option in the bullpen over the course of the last two seasons.

The Red Sox released right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, according to multiple reports Sunday. Sawamura posted a respectable 3.39 ERA in 103 2/3 innings across 104 games in his Red Sox career. He was far from a lockdown relief arm but still was a quality middle-inning reliever.

The 34-year-old was designated for assignment Aug. 29 and eventually outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. After making just one appearance for the WooSox, the organization cut ties with him. The move is somewhat puzzling because he was already off the 40-man roster after being designated for assignment.

It makes sense for Boston to try out some younger talent for the future given its place in the standings, but the release after being outrighted to Triple-A indicates that the Red Sox had no plans for Sawamura moving forward. His $3 million option for 2023 will now be voided.