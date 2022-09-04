Red Sox Reportedly Will Call Up Highly Touted Prospect Triston Casas

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of premier prospect Triston Casas to Boston, and they won’t have to wait any longer.

Casas is reportedly on his way to the big leagues on Sunday, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. To make room for Casas on the roster, the Red Sox are sending Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester, per McWilliams.

There’s been plenty of speculation and talk recently about when the Red Sox would promote their No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, as manager Alex Cora hinted on a couple of occasions about the slugging first baseman joining the club at some point over the final month of the season.

Now Casas reportedly will get his chance and it’s a much-deserved one after the 22-year-old has been on a hitting tear with the WooSox. Casas smacked his 11th home run of the season on Thursday, which extended his on-base streak at the time to 14 consecutive games. The homer also gave the left-handed power hitter his 14th extra-base hit since August.

In 72 games with Worcester this season, Casas is batting .273 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs to go along with a .863 OPS. Boston drafted Casas out of American Heritage High School with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

While the Red Sox are on the outside of the playoff picture currently, promoting Casas and having him make his big-league debut any day now will generate plenty of excitement.