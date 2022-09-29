Red Sox Roster Moves: Pitcher Optioned As Nathan Eovaldi Reinstated

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi is back with the Boston Red Sox as the organization announced the right-hander has been reinstated prior to Thursday afternoon’s series-ending game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Connor Seabold has been optioned in order for Eovaldi to return from the 15-day injured list. The veteran was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Aug. 23 with his last start coming against the New York Yankees on Aug. 12.

Eovaldi previously shared how he thought he owed it to Red Sox fans to return, despite doing so for a team which already has been eliminated from MLB playoff contention.

“It means so much just to be able to finish the season healthy and be able to do so throwing in front of our fans,” Eovaldi told The Boston Globe. “I feel like we owe that to them.”

The fact Eovaldi is putting his health at risk given he is set to hit the open market at the end of the season certainly is respectable.

Eovaldi will start against the Orioles on Thursday and is expected to make another start against the Tampa Bay Rays before the end of the 2022 season. He is 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 starts for Boston this season.