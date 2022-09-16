Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Trevor Story Sidelined For Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story remains out of the Red Sox’s starting lineup Friday night as Boston welcomes the Kansas City Royals to Fenway Park.

Story exited Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with a heel injury. He then missed both games against the New York Yankees — back-to-back losses on Tuesday and Wednesday — and evidently isn’t healthy enough to return to the starting lineup Friday as the Red Sox kick off a three-game series against the Royals following Thursday’s off day.

Christian Arroyo will play second base and bat seventh in Story’s absence. Arroyo started at first base in Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees, but rookie Triston Casas, who pinch-hit in that contest, will return to the lineup Friday.

Kiké Hernández will move back out to center field, where he’ll be flanked by Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo. Kevin Plawecki draws the start behind the plate, catching Red Sox starter Michael Wacha.

Wacha enters the game with an 11-1 record, a 2.69 ERA and a 1.028 WHIP in 19 starts (107 innings). The 31-year-old right-hander hasn’t suffered a loss since May 31. He allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks over six innings his last time out, securing a victory as the Red Sox steamrolled the Orioles 17-4 at Camden Yards.

Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all of the action on NESN, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with “Red Sox Friday Night Fenway LIVE.”

The full lineups for Red Sox vs. Royals are below.