Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To End Six-Game Skid

The Red Sox could desperately use a win despite being eliminated from postseason contention.

Boston lost its sixth straight game Monday night in a 14-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams will play the second of their four-game set Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The last two games have been delayed by rain, with the weather shortening their Sunday night loss to the New York Yankees and then getting delayed 24 hours later before resuming play around 10 p.m. ET versus the Orioles. But the everything looks clear for the Red Sox on Tuesday and weather should not be an issue.

Michael Wacha will try to get the Red Sox back on track as he goes for his 12th win of the season. The right-hander has been Boston’s most consistent pitcher this season and looks to continue that trend.

Manager Alex Cora is only making two changes to the lineup with Connor Wong handling the catching duties for Wacha and Tommy Pham returning to the lineup to play left field.

First pitch Tuesday night from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the full Red Sox-Orioles lineups: