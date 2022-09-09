Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to put a stop to their losing streak when they begin a new series against the Orioles on Friday night.

Boston is coming off a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, while Baltimore continues to fight for an American League wild-card spot after losing two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brayan Bello hopes to duplicate what he did in his last outing when he went six shutout innings for the Red Sox against the Texas Rangers to earn his first Major League Baseball win. The right-hander will oppose Austin Voth, who has a 4.41 ERA for the Orioles.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will get some reinforcement back with the return of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, who missed Wednesday’s game with back spasms and a rest day, respectively. Kiké Hernández will move from the shortstop position and leadoff spot and return back to his normal center field and bat eighth. Connor Wong will handle Bello’s catching duties.

You can watch Friday’s game between the Red Sox and Orioles with NESN 360. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full Red Sox vs. Orioles lineups below.

RED SOX (67-71)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, 2B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Connor Wong, C