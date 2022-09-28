Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rich Hill Takes Mound For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox return to the diamond Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles after snapping a six-game losing streak the night prior.

Rich Hill will make his 25th start of the season for the Red Sox while the Orioles counter with right-hander Dean Kremer in the third game of the four-game series.

Boston’s lineup will remain more of the same from Tuesday’s victory with catcher Reese McGuire and center fielder Abraham Almonte returning to the lineup, batting eighth and ninth, respectively.

Triston Casas will get the start at first base and bat sixth while Rafael Devers will remain in the No. 2 spot and play third base.

First pitch from Fenway Park on Wednesday is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the Red Sox-Orioles lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (73-81)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Abraham Almonte, CF