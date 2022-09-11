Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Triston Casas Returns For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and the Orioles will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Triston Casas is back in Boston’s starting nine, playing first base and batting seventh for the finale between American League East rivals. Saturday’s blowout victory over the O’s marked Casas’ first day off since making his Major League Baseball debut last Sunday. Casas is one of two players making his way back into the lineup for Boston, as Connor Wong will do the catching and round out the batting order Sunday.

Tommy Pham, meanwhile, won’t need any time off after exiting the middle game with a shin injury. The Red Sox trade deadline acquisition will lead off and man left field for the matinee matchup.

Rich Hill, who has a mixed bag of results against Baltimore this season, will start for Boston. The veteran southpaw only allowed one hit over four shutout innings against the Orioles in late April, but he was tagged for six earned runs on seven hits over four frames in a late-May loss. Hill will be opposed by right-hander Kyle Bradish, who was saddled with a loss against the Red Sox on Aug. 20.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (68-72)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, 2B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Connor Wong, C

Rich Hill, LHP (6-6, 4.79 ERA)