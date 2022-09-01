Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Rich Hill Looks To Pick Up Where Left Off

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will look to Rich Hill for Boston’s series opener against the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Fenway Park in hopes he can pick up where he left off.

The veteran left-hander put together the best start of his campaign last week as he pitched seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. It earned some well-deserved praise from manager Alex Cora and his teammates, who will be hoping for the same effort to kick off another crucial series.

The Rangers will counter with right-hander Glenn Otto.

Trevor Story will not start in Boston’s lineup with Christian Arroyo filling in at second base and batting sixth. Franchy Cordero is back at first base and will bat seventh while Rob Refsnyder returns to the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.

Boston made a pair of roster additions before Thursday’s game by elevating catcher Connor Wong and right-hander Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it with NESN 360 following an hour of pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m.

