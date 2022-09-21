Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineups: Connor Seabold Looks For Series Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to keep their win streak alive Wednesday night against the Reds.

Boston can make It five straight victories when it wraps up the quick two-game series against Cinncinati. The Red Sox are coming off a 5-3 win Tuesday night thanks in part to another efficient start from Brayan Bello and home runs from J.D. Martinez, Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers.

Connor Seabold — who officially was recalled ahead of the finale — will get the start for Boston, marking his first start for Boston since July 8 against the New York Yankees when he allowed seven earned runs on nine hits across 2 2/3 innings. It’s been a struggle for the right-hander to find a groove, but maybe he will do just that against a bad Reds team. Seabold will oppose Chase Anderson, who owns a 6.43 ERA.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora only is making a few changes. Reese McGuire will handle the catching duties for Seabold and bat eighth, while Triston Casas returns to the lineup playing his usual first base and batting sixth.

You can watch Wednesday’s game from Cincinnati with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out Red Sox-Reds starting lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (72-75)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, 2B