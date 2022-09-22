Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Michael Wacha Takes Mound In Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will have their best pitcher on the mound as they open a four-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

Michael Wacha will take the mount for Boston, which is coming off of a series split against the Cincinnati Reds. On a long list of incredible starts this season, Wacha allowed just two hits through seven innings in his only game against the Yankees in mid-August, earning a 3-0 win for the Red Sox.

The Yankees will counter with right-hander Jameson Taillon, who also has double-digit wins on the season. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will look for home run No. 61 on the season.

The Red Sox moved Trevor Story to the injured list Thursday and recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester. Still, Triston Casas will get the start at first base and bat sixth with Yu Chang returning the the lineup to play second and bat eighth.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

You can check out the lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (72-76)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Yu Chang, 2B

Connor Wong, C