Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Rafael Devers Sits In Series Finale

The Red Sox only have to keep Aaron Judge in check for one more game to avoid being placed in the history books, having done so through the three previous games this series. One thing they haven’t done, however, is grab a win.

In their final game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, they’ll look to do just that.

Brayan Bello will be tasked with keeping the The Bronx Bombers at bay Sunday night in primetime, pitching what will be the first game of his career at Yankee Stadium. The rookie has a 4.75 ERA in his 11-career appearances but has come on strong as of late. The 23-year-old has a 1.69 ERA in the month of September, allowing just four earned runs across 21 1/3 innings. He’ll oppose Nestor Cortes, who’s in the midst of an All-Star campaign for New York, carrying a 2.67 season ERA into the matchup.

Rafael Devers highlights a myriad of changes, as he will receive a rest day. J.D. Martinez will make his return to the lineup after having a rest day Saturday. Alex Verdugo and Reese McGuire will slot out for Yu Chang and Connor Wong. Chang will take over for Kiké Hernández at second base, while Hernández moves to center field for Saturday’s starter Abraham Almonte. With a lefty on the mound, Rob Refsnyder will get the start in right field. Bobby Dalbec will move from designated hitter to third base for Devers.

First pitch from the Bronx is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

BOSTON RED SOX (72-79)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Tommy Pham, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Yu Chang, 2B

Connor Wong, C