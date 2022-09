NESN Logo Sign In

The winning streak came to an end for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana, dropping Game 1 of the series by a score of 4-3.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the difficult loss after the game as the Red Sox lost their 3-2 lead in the seventh inning.

